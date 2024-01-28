McDermott Northwest grabbed a 57-44 victory at the expense of Mowrystown Whiteoak during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

McDermott Northwest moved in front of Mowrystown Whiteoak 23-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Mohawks opened a monstrous 37-19 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Mowrystown Whiteoak made it 46-34.

The Mohawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-10 edge.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Mowrystown Whiteoak squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, McDermott Northwest faced off against Frankfort Adena and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on West Union on Jan. 23 at West Union High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.