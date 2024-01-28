Bellefontaine Calvary Christian handled Dayton Dominion 64-30 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Dominion Academy on Jan. 27.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian opened with a 20-14 advantage over Dayton Dominion through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 30-20 advantage at intermission over the Sabers.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian stormed to a 52-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 12-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian faced off against Lima Temple Christian.

