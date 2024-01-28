Camden Preble Shawnee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-37 win over Carlisle during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Camden Preble Shawnee opened with a 16-9 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.

The Arrows registered a 37-18 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Camden Preble Shawnee stormed to a 52-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Arrows got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-5 edge.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Carlisle faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Carlisle took on Dayton Oakwood on Jan. 19 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

