Miller City posted a narrow 52-45 win over Haviland Wayne Trace in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Miller City a 15-12 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 23-20 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Miller City darted to a 40-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders narrowed the gap 17-12 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Berlin Hiland and Miller City took on Ottoville on Jan. 19 at Miller City High School.

