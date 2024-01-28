Defiance Tinora scored early and often to roll over West Unity Hilltop 52-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and West Unity Hilltop squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Defiance Tinora faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and West Unity Hilltop took on Camden-Frontier on Jan. 16 at Camden-Frontier High School.

