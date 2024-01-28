Gates Mills Hawken collected a solid win over Gates Mills Gilmour in a 51-35 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Hawken a 14-5 lead over Gates Mills Gilmour.

The Hawks’ shooting charged in front for a 30-15 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 40-28.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-7 edge.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Gates Mills Hawken faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Chagrin Falls and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Garfield Heights Trinity on Jan. 16 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.