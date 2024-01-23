Gates Mills Hawken handed Chagrin Falls a tough 55-43 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Chagrin Falls, as it began with a 12-7 edge over Gates Mills Hawken through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 24-17 margin over the Hawks at intermission.

Gates Mills Hawken broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-35 lead over Chagrin Falls.

The Hawks held on with a 17-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls played in a 55-51 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Jan. 16 at Chagrin Falls High School.

