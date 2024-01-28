Chillicothe Unioto posted a narrow 50-42 win over Frankfort Adena in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Chillicothe Unioto opened with a 14-9 advantage over Frankfort Adena through the first quarter.

The Shermans opened a small 24-19 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Chillicothe Unioto darted to a 37-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shermans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-12 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Frankfort Adena faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Frankfort Adena faced off against McDermott Northwest and Chillicothe Unioto took on Circleville on Jan. 18 at Circleville High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.