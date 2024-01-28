Chillicothe Zane Trace took full advantage of overtime to defeat Piketon 53-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Piketon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Chillicothe Zane Trace as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers’ shooting moved in front for a 21-16 lead over the Redstreaks at the intermission.

Chillicothe Zane Trace darted to a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Pioneers and the Redstreaks locked in a 45-45 stalemate.

Chillicothe Zane Trace got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-4 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Piketon faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Piketon took on Hillsboro on Jan. 17 at Piketon High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.