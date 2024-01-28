Grove City Central Crossing grabbed a 60-43 victory at the expense of Columbus Mifflin for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Grove City Central Crossing High on Jan. 27.

Grove City Central Crossing darted in front of Columbus Mifflin 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets’ offense darted in front for a 31-21 lead over the Punchers at halftime.

Grove City Central Crossing jumped to a 46-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Comets held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Grove City and Columbus Mifflin took on Cleveland Campus on Jan. 16 at Cleveland Campus International School.

