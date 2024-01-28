Bascom Hopewell-Loudon notched a win against New Riegel 56-46 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and New Riegel squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Fostoria and New Riegel took on Elmore Woodmore on Jan. 12 at New Riegel High School.

