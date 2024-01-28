Beaver Eastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-34 win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Beaver Eastern darted in front of Portsmouth Sciotoville East 15-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 32-16 advantage at half over the Tartans.

Beaver Eastern roared to a 54-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Beaver Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 12 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

