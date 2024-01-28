Russia topped Versailles 50-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Russia darted in front of Versailles 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 25-25 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Versailles darted a modest margin over Russia as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took a 13-9 rally, but the Raiders were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last time Russia and Versailles played in a 49-48 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Russia faced off against Rockford Parkway and Versailles took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Jan. 22 at Versailles High School.

