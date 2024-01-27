OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 27, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary narrowly defeats Kettering Fairmont

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary pushed past Kettering Fairmont for a 58-42 win on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Akron St Vincent-St Mary and Kettering Fairmont played in a 58-55 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 17, Kettering Fairmont squared off with Springfield in a basketball game.

Albany Alexander darts by Glouster Trimble

Albany Alexander recorded a big victory over Glouster Trimble 51-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Albany Alexander moved in front of Glouster Trimble 18-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Tomcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 24-19 at halftime.

Albany Alexander moved to a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-3 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Albany Alexander faced off against Wellston and Glouster Trimble took on McArthur Vinton County on Jan. 22 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Alliance slips past Canton Central Catholic

Alliance posted a narrow 39-36 win over Canton Central Catholic on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Alliance and Canton Central Catholic squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Alliance High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Orrville and Alliance took on Beloit West Branch on Jan. 17 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Alliance Marlington escapes Louisville in thin win

Alliance Marlington posted a narrow 51-49 win over Louisville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Alliance Marlington and Louisville squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Alliance Marlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Louisville faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Alliance Marlington took on Warren Howland on Jan. 20 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood takes down Ashtabula Lakeside

Ashtabula Edgewood rolled past Ashtabula Lakeside for a comfortable 64-28 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Recently on Jan. 13, Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with Painesville Harvey in a basketball game.

Bedford narrowly defeats East Cleveland Shaw

Bedford pushed past East Cleveland Shaw for a 40-26 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Bedford jumped in front of East Cleveland Shaw 6-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats opened a small 18-8 gap over the Cardinals at the half.

Bedford jumped to a 28-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 15, East Cleveland Shaw faced off against Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph and Bedford took on Euclid on Jan. 20 at Euclid High School.

Bellbrook thwarts Miamisburg’s quest

Bellbrook notched a win against Miamisburg 61-46 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Bellbrook faced off against Waynesville and Miamisburg took on Clayton Northmont on Jan. 17 at Miamisburg High School.

Beloit West Branch routs Struthers

Beloit West Branch’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Struthers 65-26 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Struthers faced off against Hubbard and Beloit West Branch took on Alliance on Jan. 17 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Botkins dominates Ansonia

Botkins unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ansonia 45-21 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Botkins a 12-2 lead over Ansonia.

The Trojans registered a 29-10 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Botkins jumped to a 36-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 22, Botkins squared off with Waynesfield-Goshen in a basketball game.

Bowling Green edges past Sylvania Southview in tough test

Bowling Green topped Sylvania Southview 34-26 in a tough tilt on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Sylvania Southview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Bowling Green faced off against Findlay and Sylvania Southview took on Lima on Jan. 13 at Lima High School.

Bristolville Bristol holds off Columbiana Heartland

Bristolville Bristol finally found a way to top Columbiana Heartland 49-44 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Bristolville Bristol opened with a 13-9 advantage over Columbiana Heartland through the first quarter.

The Lions moved ahead by earning a 23-21 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Bristolville Bristol broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-31 lead over Columbiana Heartland.

The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Columbiana Heartland squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Warren Lordstown and Columbiana Heartland took on Leetonia on Jan. 20 at Leetonia High School.

Brookville rally stops Dayton Oakwood

Brookville rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Dayton Oakwood 47-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Dayton Oakwood started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Brookville at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 21-18 lead over the Lumberjacks at the intermission.

Brookville darted to a 32-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Brookville squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Brookville faced off against New Paris National Trail and Dayton Oakwood took on Dayton Chaminade Julienne on Jan. 22 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Bryan overcomes Elida

Bryan notched a win against Elida 62-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last season, Bryan and Elida squared off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Elida faced off against Bluffton and Bryan took on St Marys on Jan. 20 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Caledonia River Valley secures a win over Marengo Highland

Caledonia River Valley eventually beat Marengo Highland 40-28 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Marengo Highland faced off against Centerburg and Caledonia River Valley took on Glouster Trimble on Jan. 17 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep earns narrow win over Urbana

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep posted a narrow 50-48 win over Urbana in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

Urbana started on steady ground by forging a 16-14 lead over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at the end of the first quarter.

The Hillclimbers climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 29-23 lead at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Urbana locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Urbana faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Upper Arlington on Jan. 20 at Upper Arlington High School.

Canton GlenOak claims victory against North Canton Hoover

Canton GlenOak knocked off North Canton Hoover 31-20 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Canton GlenOak faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Canton GlenOak High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, North Canton Hoover faced off against Massillon Jackson and Canton GlenOak took on Massillon on Jan. 17 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Massillon Perry comes up short in matchup with Canton McKinley

Canton McKinley eventually beat Massillon Perry 58-46 at Canton Mckinley High on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon Perry squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Canton McKinley faced off against Norton and Massillon Perry took on Uniontown Lake on Jan. 17 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Canton South exhales after close call with Massillon Tuslaw

Canton South posted a narrow 52-50 win over Massillon Tuslaw in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Canton South and Massillon Tuslaw squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Canton South High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Canton South took on Wooster Triway on Jan. 20 at Wooster Triway High School.

Bloom-Carroll holds off Circleville Logan Elm

Bloom-Carroll posted a narrow 43-35 win over Circleville Logan Elm on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Recently on Jan. 13, Bloom-Carroll squared off with Lancaster Fairfield Union in a basketball game.

Carrollton delivers statement win over Magnolia Sandy Valley

Carrollton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Magnolia Sandy Valley 50-11 Saturday at Carrollton High on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Carrollton faced off against Salem and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Dover on Jan. 22 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Celina survives for narrow win over New Bremen

Celina topped New Bremen 42-34 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

New Bremen started on steady ground by forging a 7-5 lead over Celina at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 14-14 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Celina took control in the third quarter with a 24-19 advantage over New Bremen.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-15 edge.

Last season, New Bremen and Celina faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Celina faced off against Harrod Allen East and New Bremen took on Houston on Jan. 22 at New Bremen High School.

Chardon overcomes Eastlake North in seat-squirming affair

Chardon posted a narrow 52-47 win over Eastlake North for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Eastlake North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-8 advantage over Chardon as the first quarter ended.

The Rangers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-19 margin over the Hilltoppers at half.

Chardon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-45 lead over Eastlake North.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chardon and Eastlake North faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Eastlake North faced off against Shaker Heights and Chardon took on Painesville Riverside on Jan. 18 at Chardon High School.

Cincinnati Country Day earns solid win over Norwood

Cincinnati Country Day notched a win against Norwood 55-41 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Cincinnati Country Day took on Cincinnati Mercy McAuley on Jan. 16 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill overwhelms Cincinnati Finneytown

Cincinnati Indian Hill’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Finneytown 54-19 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Finneytown took on Cincinnati Northwest on Jan. 15 at Cincinnati Northwest High School.

Cleves Taylor comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Madeira

Cincinnati Madeira grabbed a 55-36 victory at the expense of Cleves Taylor in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cleves Taylor faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Cleves Taylor High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cincinnati Madeira faced off against Goshen and Cleves Taylor took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Jan. 17 at Cleves Taylor High School.

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley narrowly defeats Cincinnati Summit

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley eventually beat Cincinnati Summit 58-46 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cincinnati Summit faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley took on Cincinnati Country Day on Jan. 16 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame secures a win over Centerville

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame collected a solid win over Centerville in a 55-41 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Centerville faced off against Cincinnati St Ursula and Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame took on Mason on Jan. 20 at Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School.

Cincinnati Oak Hills crushes Hamilton

Cincinnati Oak Hills dismissed Hamilton by a 41-21 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Hamilton squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Harrison and Hamilton took on Fairfield on Jan. 17 at Fairfield High School.

Cincinnati Princeton narrowly defeats Middletown

Cincinnati Princeton pushed past Middletown for a 57-38 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Princeton High on Jan. 27.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Middletown took on Mason on Jan. 17 at Mason High School.

Cincinnati Seton routs Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Seton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-24 win over Cincinnati Colerain in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Milford.

Cincinnati Seven Hills tops Hamilton New Miami

Cincinnati Seven Hills dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-9 win over Hamilton New Miami on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Seven Hills and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Cincinnati Seven Hills faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Seven Hills took on Hamilton New Miami on Jan. 18 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph prevails over Cleveland East Tech

Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cleveland East Tech 74-17 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Recently on Jan. 15, Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph squared off with East Cleveland Shaw in a basketball game.

Cleveland Heights Beaumont exhales after close call with Chardon NDCL

Cleveland Heights Beaumont topped Chardon NDCL 39-30 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Cleveland Heights Beaumont and Chardon NDCL faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Recently on Jan. 22, Chardon NDCL squared off with Willoughby Andrews Osborne in a basketball game.

Coldwater slips past Spencerville

Coldwater topped Spencerville 45-41 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers registered a 27-24 advantage at intermission over the Bearcats.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Spencerville got within 33-31.

The Cavaliers held on with a 12-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Coldwater and Spencerville played in a 41-35 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Spencerville faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Coldwater took on Fort Recovery on Jan. 18 at Coldwater High School.

Columbus Africentric escapes close call with Westerville South

Columbus Africentric posted a narrow 60-56 win over Westerville South in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Columbus Africentric faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Westerville South took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Jan. 23 at Westerville South High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson earns stressful win over Canal Winchester

Columbus Bishop Watterson finally found a way to top Canal Winchester 60-53 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Richwood North Union and Canal Winchester took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Jan. 15 at Canal Winchester High School.

Columbus girls claims tight victory against Gahanna Columbus Academy

Columbus girls posted a narrow 36-31 win over Gahanna Columbus Academy during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Columbus Girls faced off against Worthington Christian and Gahanna Columbus Academy took on Bexley on Jan. 19 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Columbus Independence rides to cruise-control win over Dayton Dunbar

Columbus Independence’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Dunbar 40-20 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dayton Dunbar High on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Columbus Independence a 15-2 lead over Dayton Dunbar.

The 76ers fought to a 25-6 intermission margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Columbus Independence roared to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The 76ers and the Wolverines each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and Columbus Independence took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Jan. 22 at Columbus Independence High School.

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne survives for narrow win over Bexley

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne finally found a way to top Bexley 27-19 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Westerville South and Bexley took on Logan on Jan. 22 at Logan High School.

Conneaut records thin win against Jefferson

Conneaut posted a narrow 55-48 win over Jefferson in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Conneaut faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Jefferson took on Burton Berkshire on Jan. 20 at Jefferson Area High School.

Cuyahoga Heights narrowly defeats Burton Berkshire

Cuyahoga Heights grabbed a 41-25 victory at the expense of Burton Berkshire on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cuyahoga Heights and Burton Berkshire squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Recently on Jan. 20, Burton Berkshire squared off with Jefferson in a basketball game.

Dayton Meadowdale squeezes past Washington Court House Miami Trace

Dayton Meadowdale finally found a way to top Washington Court House Miami Trace 56-47 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

Dayton Meadowdale moved in front of Washington Court House Miami Trace 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 24-22.

Dayton Meadowdale darted to a 40-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 16-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Hillsboro on Jan. 17 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

De Graff Riverside routs Dola Hardin Northern

De Graff Riverside left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Dola Hardin Northern from start to finish for a 71-49 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last time Dola Hardin Northern and De Graff Riverside played in a 61-39 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, De Graff Riverside faced off against Dayton Northridge and Dola Hardin Northern took on McComb on Jan. 23 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley dominates Columbus Bishop Ready in convincing showing

Delaware Buckeye Valley handled Columbus Bishop Ready 61-24 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Jan. 19 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Dover denies Minerva’s challenge

Dover collected a solid win over Minerva in a 43-25 verdict on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Minerva faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Dover took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Jan. 22 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley tops Zanesville Maysville

Dresden Tri-Valley recorded a big victory over Zanesville Maysville 57-25 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville played in a 59-23 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Crooksville and Zanesville Maysville took on Coshocton on Jan. 20 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

East Canton overpowers Bowerston Conotton Valley in thorough fashion

East Canton recorded a big victory over Bowerston Conotton Valley 42-18 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

Last time East Canton and Bowerston Conotton Valley played in a 43-36 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 18, East Canton squared off with Kidron Central Christian in a basketball game.

Fairfield Cincinnati Christian prevails over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Fairfield Cincinnati Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 44-23 Saturday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Lockland and Fairfield Cincinnati Christian took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on Jan. 20 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

Fairport Harbor Fairport overcomes Cleveland Hayes

Fairport Harbor Fairport handed Cleveland Hayes a tough 45-32 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Fairport Harbor Fairport opened with a 12-5 advantage over Cleveland Hayes through the first quarter.

The Skippers’ offense moved in front for a 22-9 lead over the Lakers at the intermission.

Fairport Harbor Fairport breathed fire to a 32-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers enjoyed a 17-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against North Ridgeville Lake Ridge.

Fort Loramie rallies to rock Lima Bath

Lima Bath’s advantage forced Fort Loramie to dig down, but it did to earn a 67-41 win Saturday on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Fort Loramie and Lima Bath played in a 48-36 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Fort Loramie faced off against Botkins and Lima Bath took on Delphos St John’s on Jan. 23 at Delphos Saint John’s High School.

Fort Recovery sprints past Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Fort Recovery notched a win against Arcanum Franklin Monroe 32-15 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Fort Recovery opened with a 9-4 advantage over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the first quarter.

The Indians’ shooting moved in front for a 17-7 lead over the Jets at the intermission.

Fort Recovery darted to a 23-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-6 edge.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Arcanum Franklin Monroe squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Fort Recovery faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Pleasant Hill Newton on Jan. 18 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

Gahanna Lincoln claims victory against Springfield

Gahanna Lincoln handed Springfield a tough 44-34 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Pickerington North and Springfield took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Jan. 22 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour dominates Gates Mills Hawken

Gates Mills Gilmour’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gates Mills Hawken 59-17 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour a 15-5 lead over Gates Mills Hawken.

The Lancers fought to a 26-11 intermission margin at the Hawks’ expense.

Gates Mills Gilmour pulled to a 48-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers held on with a 11-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Hudson Western Reserve and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Jan. 16 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Geneva pushes over Painesville Harvey

Geneva grabbed a 38-25 victory at the expense of Painesville Harvey on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Geneva and Painesville Harvey squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Painesville Riverside and Geneva took on Kirtland on Jan. 20 at Kirtland High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Uhrichsville Claymont

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-21 win over Uhrichsville Claymont for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Jan. 27.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 24-2 advantage over Uhrichsville Claymont through the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 36-8 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley jumped to a 45-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-6 edge.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Strasburg and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Berlin Hiland on Jan. 22 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Granville prevails over Dublin Scioto

Granville handled Dublin Scioto 71-15 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Granville faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Dublin Scioto took on Westerville South on Jan. 19 at Westerville South High School.

Groveport Madison Christian secures a win over Morral Ridgedale

Groveport Madison Christian handed Morral Ridgedale a tough 37-27 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Marion Elgin and Groveport Madison Christian took on Westerville Genoa Christian on Jan. 23 at Groveport Madison Christian School.

Hamilton Badin pushes over Dayton Carroll

Hamilton Badin grabbed a 61-42 victory at the expense of Dayton Carroll in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last time Hamilton Badin and Dayton Carroll played in a 53-39 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Hamilton Badin faced off against Cincinnati Withrow and Dayton Carroll took on Beavercreek on Jan. 13 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Hamilton Ross delivers statement win over Monroe

Hamilton Ross dismissed Monroe by a 52-21 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Hamilton Ross faced off against Harrison.

Heath claims tight victory against Utica

Heath posted a narrow 37-29 win over Utica during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last season, Heath and Utica faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Utica High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Heath faced off against Hebron Lakewood and Utica took on Johnstown Northridge on Jan. 20 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Jackson rides to cruise-control win over Nelsonville-York

Jackson controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-38 win against Nelsonville-York in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

Last season, Jackson and Nelsonville-York faced off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Jackson faced off against Fairfield and Nelsonville-York took on McArthur Vinton County on Jan. 18 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Jackson Center barely beats St. Henry

Jackson Center posted a narrow 35-26 win over St. Henry in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Jackson Center faced off against Botkins and St Henry took on New Knoxville on Jan. 18 at New Knoxville High School.

Jamestown Greeneview tacks win on London Madison-Plains

Jamestown Greeneview controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-31 win against London Madison-Plains during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, London Madison-Plains faced off against Springfield Northeastern and Jamestown Greeneview took on Cedarville on Jan. 20 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Johnstown dominates Hebron Lakewood

Johnstown rolled past Hebron Lakewood for a comfortable 62-31 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Johnstown High on Jan. 27.

Last season, Johnstown and Hebron Lakewood squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Heath on Jan. 20 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Miller City comes up short in matchup with Kalida

Kalida knocked off Miller City 51-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Miller City showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Kalida as the first quarter ended.

Miller City proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 25-22 advantage over Kalida at the half.

Kalida broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-32 lead over Miller City.

Kalida got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-6 edge.

Last season, Kalida and Miller City squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Kalida faced off against Holgate and Miller City took on Columbus Grove on Jan. 20 at Miller City High School.

Kenton prevails over Arlington

Kenton left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Arlington from start to finish for a 60-32 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last season, Kenton and Arlington squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Kenton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Arlington faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Kenton took on Defiance on Jan. 18 at Kenton High School.

Kettering Alter rides to cruise-control win over Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Kettering Alter scored early and often to roll over Franklin Bishop Fenwick 64-22 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Franklin Bishop Fenwick squared off on Jan. 31, 2022 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas.

Kirtland earns solid win over Cleveland St. Martin de Porres

Kirtland pushed past Cleveland St. Martin de Porres for a 57-43 win at Kirtland High on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 20, Kirtland squared off with Geneva in a basketball game.

Leesburg Fairfield overwhelms Bainbridge Paint Valley

Leesburg Fairfield dismissed Bainbridge Paint Valley by a 56-18 count at Leesburg Fairfield Local High on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Leesburg Fairfield and Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Leesburg Fairfield faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Jan. 20 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Lexington overcomes New Philadelphia

Lexington handed New Philadelphia a tough 55-43 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Lexington faced off against Mansfield.

Liberty Center escapes Findlay Liberty-Benton in thin win

Liberty Center finally found a way to top Findlay Liberty-Benton 41-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Liberty Center opened with a 10-6 advantage over Findlay Liberty-Benton through the first quarter.

The Eagles darted a slim margin over the Tigers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Findlay Liberty-Benton had a 32-30 edge on Liberty Center at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 11-3 fourth quarter to trip the Eagles.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against McComb and Liberty Center took on Toledo Scott on Jan. 20 at Toledo Scott High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East overcomes West Chester Lakota West

Liberty Township Lakota East handed West Chester Lakota West a tough 57-38 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Princeton on Jan. 23 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail thwarts New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic’s quest

Lore City Buckeye Trail grabbed a 39-28 victory at the expense of New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Matamoras Frontier and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Jan. 17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Lynchburg-Clay overpowers Clarksville Clinton-Massie in thorough fashion

Lynchburg-Clay unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Clarksville Clinton-Massie 66-44 Saturday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Wilmington.

Madison edges past Perry in tough test

Madison finally found a way to top Perry 35-26 at Perry High on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Perry and Madison squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Madison High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Perry faced off against Mentor and Madison took on Mentor Lake Catholic on Jan. 15 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Marysville collects victory over Grove City

Marysville handed Grove City a tough 49-35 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Marysville and Grove City faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Marysville faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Grove City took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Jan. 20 at Grove City High School.

Mason overwhelms Fairfield

Mason’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fairfield 59-27 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

Last season, Mason and Fairfield squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Fairfield faced off against Jackson and Mason took on Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame on Jan. 20 at Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School.

Massillon Jackson claims victory against Streetsboro

Massillon Jackson pushed past Streetsboro for a 54-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Streetsboro faced off against Eastlake North and Massillon Jackson took on North Canton Hoover on Jan. 20 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Matamoras Frontier posts win at Steubenville Catholic Central’s expense

Matamoras Frontier eventually beat Steubenville Catholic Central 45-35 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

Matamoras Frontier opened with an 18-7 advantage over Steubenville Catholic Central through the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense steamrolled in front for a 23-8 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Steubenville Catholic Central fought back in the third quarter to make it 36-23.

The Cougars maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-9 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Steubenville Catholic Central took on East Liverpool on Jan. 22 at East Liverpool High School.

Mayfield Village Mayfield tops Willoughby South

Mayfield Village Mayfield raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-31 win over Willoughby South on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Mayfield Village Mayfield and Willoughby South squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Mayfield Village Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Mayfield Village Mayfield faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Willoughby South took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Jan. 13 at Willoughby South High School.

McComb dominates Cory-Rawson in convincing showing

McComb rolled past Cory-Rawson for a comfortable 72-40 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Tough to find an edge early, McComb and Cory-Rawson fashioned a 13-13 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 40-24 advantage at half over the Hornets.

McComb jumped to a 61-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and McComb squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 23, McComb faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Cory-Rawson took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Jan. 18 at Cory-Rawson High School.

McConnelsville Morgan defeats Coshocton

McConnelsville Morgan rolled past Coshocton for a comfortable 53-11 victory on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Coshocton faced off against Zanesville Maysville and McConnelsville Morgan took on New Concord John Glenn on Jan. 13 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

Medina darts by Euclid

Medina dominated from start to finish in an imposing 68-35 win over Euclid for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Medina High on Jan. 27.

Last season, Medina and Euclid squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Medina High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Euclid faced off against Bedford.

Mentor pushes over Cleveland Hay

Mentor notched a win against Cleveland Hay 57-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Mentor faced off against Brunswick and Cleveland Hay took on Lakewood on Jan. 18 at Lakewood High School.

Metamora Evergreen denies Fayette’s challenge

Metamora Evergreen pushed past Fayette for a 44-32 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Fayette faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Fayette faced off against Pettisville and Metamora Evergreen took on Edgerton on Jan. 20 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian barely beats Sidney Fairlawn

Miamisburg Dayton Christian finally found a way to top Sidney Fairlawn 44-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Sidney Fairlawn took on Anna on Jan. 20 at Anna High School.

Middletown Madison outlasts Germantown Valley View

Middletown Madison knocked off Germantown Valley View 43-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Middletown Madison faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Germantown Valley View took on Carlisle on Jan. 22 at Carlisle High School.

Minster overcomes New Madison Tri-Village in seat-squirming affair

Minster finally found a way to top New Madison Tri-Village 33-28 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Minster faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Minster faced off against Versailles and New Madison Tri-Village took on Willard on Jan. 15 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale carves slim margin over Bluffton

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale posted a narrow 57-50 win over Bluffton at Bluffton High on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Bluffton and Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bluffton faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Spencerville on Jan. 20 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Mt. Orab Western Brown thwarts Hillsboro’s quest

Mt. Orab Western Brown knocked off Hillsboro 59-41 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Hillsboro played in a 76-65 game on Jan. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Hillsboro faced off against Peebles and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Jan. 13 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Mt. Vernon earns narrow win over Wooster

Mt. Vernon posted a narrow 54-45 win over Wooster in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last time Wooster and Mt Vernon played in a 46-33 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

Recently on Jan. 20, Mt Vernon squared off with Mansfield Madison in a basketball game.

New Carlisle Tecumseh tops London in extra frame

New Carlisle Tecumseh took full advantage of overtime to defeat London 65-54 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and London squared off on Dec. 14, 2022 at London High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, London faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Clayton Northmont on Jan. 22 at Clayton Northmont High School.

New Concord John Glenn claims victory against Duncan Falls Philo

New Concord John Glenn knocked off Duncan Falls Philo 44-32 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and New Concord John Glenn took on New Lexington on Jan. 20 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

New Lexington overcomes Byesville Meadowbrook’s lead to earn win

New Lexington trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 55-26 win over Byesville Meadowbrook for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Byesville Meadowbrook showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-10 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers kept a 26-18 intermission margin at the Colts’ expense.

New Lexington stormed to a 45-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Thornville Sheridan and New Lexington took on New Concord John Glenn on Jan. 20 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

New Paris National Trail exhales after close call with Eaton

New Paris National Trail topped Eaton 36-34 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

Eaton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-8 advantage over New Paris National Trail as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-17 margin over the Blazers at intermission.

New Paris National Trail broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-25 lead over Eaton.

The Blazers held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Eaton and New Paris National Trail played in a 51-33 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 22, New Paris National Trail faced off against Brookville and Eaton took on Germantown Valley View on Jan. 18 at Eaton High School.

Newark Licking Valley exhales after close call with Pataskala Licking Heights

Newark Licking Valley posted a narrow 37-33 win over Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Zanesville and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Jan. 20 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford escapes close call with Carey

North Robinson Colonel Crawford finally found a way to top Carey 42-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Carey faced off against Bucyrus Wynford.

Northwood crushes Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Northwood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Oregon Cardinal Stritch 59-17 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Northwood faced off against Toledo Waite.

Ona Cabell Midland edges past Chesapeake in tough test

Ona Cabell Midland finally found a way to top Chesapeake 53-50 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Chesapeake faced off against Gallipolis Gallia.

Orrville earns stressful win over Navarre Fairless

Orrville finally found a way to top Navarre Fairless 44-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Navarre Fairless High on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Navarre Fairless faced off against Jeromesville Hillsdale and Orrville took on Canton Central Catholic on Jan. 20 at Orrville High School.

Ottawa Hills secures a win over North Baltimore

Ottawa Hills knocked off North Baltimore 39-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 18, North Baltimore faced off against Lima Perry and Ottawa Hills took on Edon on Jan. 20 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Ottoville escapes Delphos Jefferson in thin win

Ottoville topped Delphos Jefferson 44-38 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Delphos Jefferson, as it began with an 18-14 edge over Ottoville through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 25-19 lead at half.

Ottoville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-38 lead over Delphos Jefferson.

The Big Green held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ottoville faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Delphos Jefferson took on Ada on Jan. 18 at Ada High School.

Painesville Riverside secures multi-overtime win over Chagrin Falls Kenston

It took overtime, but Painesville Riverside finally beat Chagrin Falls Kenston 60-52 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Painesville Riverside a 9-7 lead over Chagrin Falls Kenston.

The Bombers moved ahead by earning a 20-17 advantage over the Beavers at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Chagrin Falls Kenston with a 30-29 lead over Painesville Riverside heading into the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Beavers and the Bombers locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls Kenston locked in a 50-50 stalemate.

The Beavers got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-2 edge.

Last time Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls Kenston played in a 58-41 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Painesville Riverside faced off against Chardon and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Mayfield Village Mayfield on Jan. 18 at Mayfield Village Mayfield High School.

Pandora-Gilboa overpowers Continental in thorough fashion

Pandora-Gilboa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-23 win over Continental at Continental High on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Pandora-Gilboa a 11-4 lead over Continental.

The Rockets fought to a 27-8 half margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Pandora-Gilboa pulled to a 38-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates enjoyed a 11-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Continental and Pandora-Gilboa faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Continental faced off against Leipsic and Pandora-Gilboa took on Bluffton on Jan. 20 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial squeezes past Zanesville

Pataskala Watkins Memorial posted a narrow 32-31 win over Zanesville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Zanesville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Zanesville faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Jan. 20 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

Peebles sprints past Greenfield McClain

Peebles pushed past Greenfield McClain for a 51-40 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Peebles faced off against Hillsboro and Greenfield McClain took on Minford on Jan. 20 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Pemberville Eastwood survives for narrow win over Van Buren

Pemberville Eastwood topped Van Buren 49-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pemberville Eastwood High on Jan. 27.

Last season, Van Buren and Pemberville Eastwood faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Van Buren High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Millbury Lake.

Pickerington Central posts win at Wayne’s expense

Pickerington Central knocked off Wayne 51-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Pickerington Central faced off against Union Cooper.

Ravenna Southeast earns solid win over Ravenna

Ravenna Southeast collected a solid win over Ravenna in a 37-19 verdict on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Ravenna squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Ravenna High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Orwell Grand Valley.

Ravenswood overwhelms Racine Southern

Ravenswood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-35 win over Racine Southern in a West Virginia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Racine Southern faced off against Waterford.

Reading dominates Cincinnati Deer Park

Reading raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-30 win over Cincinnati Deer Park for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Reading High on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Reading faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Indian Hill on Jan. 13 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Richwood North Union takes down Lewistown Indian Lake

Richwood North Union raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-40 win over Lewistown Indian Lake in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Lewistown Indian Lake faced off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Richwood North Union faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Fort Recovery on Jan. 22 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Riverside Stebbins secures a win over Greenville

Riverside Stebbins eventually beat Greenville 46-30 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Riverside Stebbins High on Jan. 27.

Riverside Stebbins opened with a 12-3 advantage over Greenville through the first quarter.

The Green Wave showed some mettle by fighting back to a 17-15 intermission margin.

Riverside Stebbins jumped to a 30-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-11 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Sidney and Greenville took on Vandalia Butler on Jan. 17 at Greenville High School.

Russia holds off Versailles

Russia topped Versailles 50-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Russia darted in front of Versailles 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 25-25 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Versailles darted a modest margin over Russia as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took a 13-9 rally, but the Raiders were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last time Russia and Versailles played in a 49-48 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Russia faced off against Rockford Parkway and Versailles took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Jan. 22 at Versailles High School.

Salem dominates Poland Seminary

Salem raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-43 win over Poland Seminary in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Salem and Poland Seminary faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Salem faced off against Carrollton and Poland Seminary took on Niles on Jan. 22 at Poland Seminary High School.

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown overwhelms Willoughby Andrews Osborne

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-26 win against Willoughby Andrews Osborne in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown moved in front of Willoughby Andrews Osborne 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Blazers’ offense roared in front for a 34-7 lead over the Phoenix at halftime.

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown roared to a 48-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Phoenix managed a 13-9 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown faced off against Mogadore Field and Willoughby Andrews Osborne took on Chardon NDCL on Jan. 22 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Shelby survives for narrow win over Bellville Clear Fork

Shelby finally found a way to top Bellville Clear Fork 30-29 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Ontario.

Sherwood Fairview bests Defiance

Sherwood Fairview rolled past Defiance for a comfortable 68-34 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Sherwood Fairview thundered in front of Defiance 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Apaches’ shooting roared in front for a 39-16 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Sherwood Fairview charged to a 58-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with a 11-10 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Sherwood Fairview and Defiance squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Antwerp and Defiance took on Kenton on Jan. 18 at Kenton High School.

Sidney tacks win on Fairborn

Sidney raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 53-22 win over Fairborn on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Sidney and Fairborn faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Sidney faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn took on Vandalia Butler on Jan. 19 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Sidney Christian Academy dominates East Dayton Christian

Sidney Christian Academy raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-14 win over East Dayton Christian on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Springfield Greenon posts win at Cedarville’s expense

Springfield Greenon grabbed a 58-41 victory at the expense of Cedarville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Springfield Greenon faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Cedarville took on Pleasant Hill Newton on Jan. 22 at Pleasant Hill Newton High School.

St. Paris Graham dominates Springfield Northwestern in convincing showing

St. Paris Graham controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-28 win against Springfield Northwestern in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Springfield Northwestern faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and St Paris Graham took on Springfield Shawnee on Jan. 20 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking dominates Chillicothe Southeastern

Stewart Federal Hocking controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-37 win against Chillicothe Southeastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Stewart Federal Hocking High on Jan. 27.

Stewart Federal Hocking jumped in front of Chillicothe Southeastern 17-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers registered a 32-14 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Chillicothe Southeastern responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 43-26.

The Lancers held on with a 16-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Reedsville Eastern and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Jan. 20 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Strasburg crushes Malvern

Strasburg handled Malvern 55-13 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Malvern and Strasburg faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Strasburg faced off against Newcomerstown and Malvern took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Jan. 17 at Malvern High School.

Stryker holds off Edon

Stryker finally found a way to top Edon 40-33 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Stryker and Edon faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Stryker High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Edon faced off against Ottawa Hills and Stryker took on Montpelier on Jan. 18 at Stryker High School.

The Plains Athens earns narrow win over Chillicothe

The Plains Athens finally found a way to top Chillicothe 43-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Chillicothe showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-10 advantage over The Plains Athens as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 22-16 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.

The Plains Athens moved to a 35-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers rallied with a 12-8 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

Last time The Plains Athens and Chillicothe played in a 40-39 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Chillicothe faced off against Greenfield McClain and The Plains Athens took on Bidwell River Valley on Jan. 18 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

Thornville Sheridan crushes Warsaw River View

Thornville Sheridan’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Warsaw River View 69-19 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Warsaw River View took on Crooksville on Jan. 13 at Crooksville High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe edges past Dayton West Carrollton in tough test

Tipp City Tippecanoe posted a narrow 44-38 win over Dayton West Carrollton at Dayton West Carrollton High on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Fairborn and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Versailles on Jan. 22 at Versailles High School.

Toledo Bowsher overcomes Wauseon in seat-squirming affair

Toledo Bowsher posted a narrow 47-38 win over Wauseon during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last time Wauseon and Toledo Bowsher played in a 47-29 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Oak Harbor and Wauseon took on Swanton on Jan. 18 at Wauseon High School.

Toledo Central Catholic records thin win against Ottawa-Glandorf

Toledo Central Catholic topped Ottawa-Glandorf 56-55 in a tough tilt on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Ottawa-Glandorf faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Ottoville and Toledo Central Catholic took on Toledo St Ursula on Jan. 17 at Toledo Saint Ursula Academy.

Toledo Christian records thin win against Genoa

Toledo Christian posted a narrow 50-47 win over Genoa in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Recently on Jan. 20, Toledo Christian squared off with Dalton in a basketball game.

Toledo Notre Dame sprints past Warren Regina

Toledo Notre Dame notched a win against Warren Regina 44-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Toledo Notre Dame faced off against Toledo St Ursula.

Trenton Edgewood edges past Franklin in tough test

Trenton Edgewood finally found a way to top Franklin 70-61 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Franklin took on New Paris National Trail on Jan. 20 at Franklin High School.

Troy earns stressful win over Xenia

Troy posted a narrow 36-35 win over Xenia on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Xenia started on steady ground by forging a 9-4 lead over Troy at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans and the Buccaneers were deadlocked at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.

Troy jumped to a 31-29 bulge over Xenia as the fourth quarter began.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Buccaneers’ 6-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Xenia and Troy played in a 44-37 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Troy faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Xenia took on Sidney on Jan. 17 at Sidney High School.

Troy Christian denies West Alexandria Twin Valley South’s challenge

Troy Christian knocked off West Alexandria Twin Valley South 65-54 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 18, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Troy Christian took on West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 18 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Uniontown Lake claims tight victory against Uniontown Green

Uniontown Lake posted a narrow 56-47 win over Uniontown Green in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Uniontown Lake High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Lake took on Massillon Perry on Jan. 17 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Vandalia Butler overcomes Piqua

Vandalia Butler notched a win against Piqua 42-30 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Piqua started on steady ground by forging a 6-4 lead over Vandalia Butler at the end of the first quarter.

The Aviators kept a 17-11 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Vandalia Butler breathed fire to a 35-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Aviators maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-7 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 19, Vandalia Butler squared off with Fairborn in a basketball game.

Warren Harding slips past Massillon

Warren Harding topped Massillon 40-36 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last time Massillon and Warren Harding played in a 54-50 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Warren Harding faced off against Youngstown East and Massillon took on Canal Fulton Northwest on Jan. 22 at Massillon Washington High School.

Warren Howland collects victory over Canfield

Warren Howland notched a win against Canfield 58-45 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Canfield and Warren Howland squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Canfield faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Warren Howland took on Alliance Marlington on Jan. 20 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Waverly overcomes Washington Court House Washington

Waverly handed Washington Court House Washington a tough 67-49 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Waverly and Washington Court House Washington faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Waverly faced off against West Portsmouth West and Washington Court House Washington took on Jackson on Jan. 17 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen defeats Vanlue

Waynesfield-Goshen controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-37 win against Vanlue in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Vanlue and Waynesfield-Goshen faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Vanlue High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against Botkins and Vanlue took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Jan. 18 at Vanlue High School.

West Jefferson collects victory over North Lewisburg Triad

West Jefferson pushed past North Lewisburg Triad for a 33-21 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Feb. 2, 2022 at West Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, West Jefferson faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and North Lewisburg Triad took on Mechanicsburg on Jan. 17 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

West Lafayette Ridgewood denies Sugarcreek Garaway’s challenge

West Lafayette Ridgewood grabbed a 47-33 victory at the expense of Sugarcreek Garaway during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last time Sugarcreek Garaway and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 46-34 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Jan. 20 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Youngstown Boardman overcomes Austintown-Fitch

Youngstown Boardman grabbed a 56-44 victory at the expense of Austintown-Fitch in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last time Youngstown Boardman and Austintown-Fitch played in a 47-34 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Canfield and Austintown-Fitch took on Warren Harding on Jan. 20 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum delivers statement win over Crooksville

Zanesville West Muskingum recorded a big victory over Crooksville 59-23 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Crooksville faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Duncan Falls Philo on Jan. 20 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

