Versailles rolled past Tipp City Tippecanoe for a comfortable 53-28 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Versailles moved in front of Tipp City Tippecanoe 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a narrow 24-11 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.

Versailles charged to a 41-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Versailles faced off against Bellefontaine and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Troy on Jan. 17 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

