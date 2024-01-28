Gnadenhutten Indian Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-21 win over Uhrichsville Claymont for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Jan. 27.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 24-2 advantage over Uhrichsville Claymont through the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 36-8 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley jumped to a 45-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-6 edge.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Strasburg and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Berlin Hiland on Jan. 22 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

