Liberty Center finally found a way to top Findlay Liberty-Benton 41-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Liberty Center opened with a 10-6 advantage over Findlay Liberty-Benton through the first quarter.

The Eagles darted a slim margin over the Tigers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Findlay Liberty-Benton had a 32-30 edge on Liberty Center at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 11-3 fourth quarter to trip the Eagles.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against McComb and Liberty Center took on Toledo Scott on Jan. 20 at Toledo Scott High School.

