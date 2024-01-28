Ottoville topped Delphos Jefferson 44-38 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Delphos Jefferson, as it began with an 18-14 edge over Ottoville through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 25-19 lead at half.

Ottoville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-38 lead over Delphos Jefferson.

The Big Green held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ottoville faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Delphos Jefferson took on Ada on Jan. 18 at Ada High School.

