Ottawa-Glandorf posted a narrow 47-38 win over Ottoville on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 9-8 advantage over Ottoville through the first quarter.

The Titans opened a slim 19-18 gap over the Big Green at halftime.

Ottawa-Glandorf darted to a 31-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-13 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Ottoville faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Ottoville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Ottoville faced off against Continental and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Smithville on Jan. 14 at Smithville High School.

