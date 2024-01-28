New Lexington trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 55-26 win over Byesville Meadowbrook for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Byesville Meadowbrook showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-10 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers kept a 26-18 intermission margin at the Colts’ expense.

New Lexington stormed to a 45-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Thornville Sheridan and New Lexington took on New Concord John Glenn on Jan. 20 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

