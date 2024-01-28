McComb rolled past Cory-Rawson for a comfortable 72-40 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Tough to find an edge early, McComb and Cory-Rawson fashioned a 13-13 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 40-24 advantage at half over the Hornets.

McComb jumped to a 61-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and McComb squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 23, McComb faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Cory-Rawson took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Jan. 18 at Cory-Rawson High School.

