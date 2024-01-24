McComb recorded a big victory over Dola Hardin Northern 56-34 at Dola Hardin Northern High on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave McComb a 15-7 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

The Panthers fought to a 46-14 intermission margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Dola Hardin Northern trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 54-23.

The Polar Bears rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time McComb and Dola Hardin Northern played in a 47-30 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Morral Ridgedale and McComb took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 18 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

