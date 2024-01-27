MANSFIELD — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Richland County (NAMI-RC) has announced the hiring of a new Executive Director, Aubrie Hall.

Hall was appointed as the Executive Director in August and assumed responsibilities Dec. 1, 2023, after the previous director and co-founder, Mary Kay Pierce, retired.

Aubrie Hall

Hall will lead the non-profit organization in strategy and operations under the guidance and supervision of the NAMI-RC Board of Directors.

Hall graduated with her bachelor’s from Ohio State in 2010 and completed her Master’s in Healthcare Administration in 2021.

Hall comes to NAMI-RC with a wealth of experience, previously serving as a victim’s advocate and Director of Victim’s Services with the Richland County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Hall has helped many individuals navigate their way through the Richland County court system and provided resources to assist victims in recovery.

Prior to joining NAMI, Hall worked at OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby Hospitals where she assisted in large scale project management, physician and leadership coaching, and patient-centered process improvement.

Hall has already put strategy and growth into movement with obtaining seven grants within the last 18-months, hiring additional staff members, partnering with local colleges for internships, and partnering with local schools and agencies for enhanced programming.

Most notably, NAMI-RC plans to move their facility to support their growing staff to the first level suites of Healing Hearts on Park Avenue West.

NAMI-RC provides hope and recovery for families impacted by mental illness through education, support, and advocacy.

NAMI-RC is active within many Richland County middle and high-schools educating on mental health, mental illness and suicide prevention.

NAMI-RC provides Crisis Intervention Team trainings to first responders and law enforcement, as well as adult programming to help support families in de-escalating mental health crises, effective communication strategies, and education on different illnesses, therapies and support services.

NAMI-RC is funded through the support of the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, local, state, and federal grant funding, and local fundraising efforts such as Richland Gives, United Way and Kroger Rewards.

To learn more about NAMI programs and how to support NAMI-RC, the public is welcome to attend a ‘Show your love for mental health’ open house at the AR Workshop in Ontario on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 2 to 6 p.m.

NAMI will have free refreshments, giveaways, educational flyers, and AR Workshop will have crafts available for purchase with proceeds helping NAMI-RC continue services in Richland County.