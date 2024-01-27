Campbell Memorial dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-46 win over Garrettsville Garfield in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last season, Campbell Memorial and Garrettsville Garfield squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Campbell Memorial High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial took on Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 16 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

