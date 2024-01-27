Beachwood cut in front to start, but Chesterland West Geauga answered the challenge to collect a 79-58 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The start wasn’t the problem for Beachwood, as it began with a 20-12 edge over Chesterland West Geauga through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense darted in front for a 40-32 lead over the Bison at the half.

Chesterland West Geauga stormed to a 57-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 22-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Beachwood and Chesterland West Geauga played in a 82-70 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Beachwood took on Eastlake North on Jan. 16 at Eastlake North High School.

