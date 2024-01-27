Cleveland St. Ignatius pushed past Cleveland Heights Lutheran East for a 69-54 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Cleveland St. Ignatius darted in front of Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 18-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 31-19 half margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Cleveland St. Ignatius thundered to a 52-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons closed the lead with a 24-17 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cleveland St Ignatius faced off against Centerville and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on New Orleans Newman on Jan. 13 at New Orleans Newman High School.

