Newcomerstown took full advantage of overtime to defeat Bowerston Conotton Valley 52-49 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Newcomerstown a 12-8 lead over Bowerston Conotton Valley.

The Trojans’ shooting moved in front for a 21-13 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Bowerston Conotton Valley tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 34-31 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Trojans and the Rockets locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

Newcomerstown got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-2 edge.

Last time Bowerston Conotton Valley and Newcomerstown played in a 56-18 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

