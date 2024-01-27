Archbold notched a win against Delta 57-46 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 15-13 lead over Delta.

The Blue Streaks’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-20 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Delta came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Archbold 37-35.

The Panthers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Blue Streaks won the session and the game with a 22-9 performance.

Last season, Delta and Archbold squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Archbold faced off against Holgate and Delta took on Fayette on Jan. 20 at Fayette High School.

