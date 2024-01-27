Mt. Victory Ridgemont recorded a big victory over Dola Hardin Northern 72-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Ada and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Morral Ridgedale on Jan. 20 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

