New Albany finally found a way to top Gahanna Lincoln 39-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

New Albany opened with a 12-6 advantage over Gahanna Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Golden Lions showed some mettle by fighting back to a 20-17 halftime margin.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 29-26.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Golden Lions’ 12-10 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Pickerington North and New Albany took on Columbus Independence on Jan. 20 at Columbus Independence High School.

