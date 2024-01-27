Liberty Township Lakota East collected a solid win over Middletown in a 61-50 verdict at Middletown High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Middletown faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Middletown faced off against Newport and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Cincinnati Riverview East on Jan. 18 at Cincinnati Riverview East Academy.

