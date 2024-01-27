Youngstown Cardinal Mooney finally found a way to top Canton Central Catholic 61-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Canton Central Catholic squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Canton Central Catholic took on Hartville Lake Center on Jan. 16 at Hartville Lake Center Christian School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.