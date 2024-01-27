Uniontown Green finally found a way to top North Canton Hoover 45-36 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Uniontown Green and North Canton Hoover faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at North Canton Hoover High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover took on Massillon Jackson on Jan. 19 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.