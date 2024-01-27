Mt. Vernon finally found a way to top Millersburg West Holmes 46-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets’ shooting jumped in front for a 25-24 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Millersburg West Holmes came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Mt. Vernon 34-32.

The final quarter was decisive for the Yellow Jackets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 46-40 scoring margin.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Millersburg West Holmes faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Mt Vernon faced off against Mansfield Madison and Millersburg West Holmes took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 20 at New Philadelphia High School.

