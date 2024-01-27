Miamisburg eventually beat Kettering Fairmont 73-57 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Miamisburg and Kettering Fairmont settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

The Firebirds darted a narrow margin over the Vikings as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Miamisburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 50-41 lead over Kettering Fairmont.

The Vikings held on with a 23-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Miamisburg faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Miamisburg faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Kettering Fairmont took on Springboro on Jan. 19 at Springboro High School.

