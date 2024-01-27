Elida posted a narrow 56-47 win over Defiance for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

The start wasn’t the problem for Defiance, as it began with a 12-11 edge over Elida through the end of the first quarter.

Defiance climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 24-20 lead at intermission.

Elida broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 37-34 lead over Defiance.

Elida got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-13 edge.

Last time Defiance and Elida played in a 80-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Defiance faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Elida took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 20 at Elida High School.

