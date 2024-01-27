Perrysburg posted a narrow 40-37 win over Findlay for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Perrysburg High on Jan. 26.

Findlay showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Perrysburg as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-16 advantage over the Yellow Jackets at the half.

Findlay moved ahead by earning a 30-24 advantage over Perrysburg at the end of the third quarter.

The Trojans had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets won the session and the game with a 16-7 performance.

Last time Perrysburg and Findlay played in a 62-43 game on March 3, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Perrysburg faced off against Bowling Green and Findlay took on Fremont Ross on Jan. 19 at Fremont Ross High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.