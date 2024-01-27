Lakeside Marblehead Danbury posted a narrow 45-38 win over Old Fort in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Lakeside Marblehead Danbury a 13-10 lead over Old Fort.

The Lakers registered a 24-18 advantage at intermission over the Stockaders.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury moved to a 36-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stockaders narrowed the gap 12-9 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Old Fort played in a 49-37 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Kansas Lakota and Old Fort took on Sandusky St Mary on Jan. 18 at Sandusky Saint Mary Central Catholic High School.

