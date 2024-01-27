OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 27, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

River Valley collects victory over Highland

River Valley handed Highland a tough 40-28 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, River Valley and Highland squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at River Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Highland faced off against Centerburg.

Colonel Crawford exhales after close call with Carey

Colonel Crawford posted a narrow 42-38 win over Carey during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last season, Carey and Colonel Crawford faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Carey faced off against Wynford.

Shelby escapes close call with Clear Fork

Shelby finally found a way to top Clear Fork 30-29 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Shelby High on Jan. 27.

Last season, Clear Fork and Shelby squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Clear Fork High School.

Recently on Jan. 13, Clear Fork squared off with Ontario in a basketball game.

