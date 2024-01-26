Robert A. Holsinger, 49, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Robert was born December 28, 1974, in Mansfield, to Linda Kay (Holsinger) Williams. He married his sweetheart, Kristy (McCauley) Holsinger on June 9, 2001. Robert loved his job and was employed at Kroger’s for 18 years. He loved his family and loved to tease/aggravate them in fun. He enjoyed fishing, playing his play station, listening to music, and watching his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.

He is survived by his wife, Kristy Holsinger; children, Breeann (DeShon) Holsinger, Cody (Amanda) Woolum, and James (Sage) Holsinger, all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Kayden, Aleeyah, Athena, Kai, Kayson, and one on the way; mother-in-law Becky (Paul) McCauley; mother Linda Williams; siblings including Andrew Holsinger and David Williams; nieces and nephews including Cherish (JP) Javens and children, Kyson and one on the way, and Madison (Trace) Shifflet and children Asher, Remy, and one on the way; and several extended family members.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Jack Andrew Holsinger; and grandmother, Eilene Holsinger.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd

Website: www.wernergompf.com