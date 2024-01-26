Portsmouth Notre Dame dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-23 win over New Boston Glenwood for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Portsmouth Notre Dame High on Jan. 25.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and New Boston Glenwood faced off on Dec. 12, 2022 at New Boston Glenwood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Portsmouth Sciotoville East and New Boston Glenwood took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 18 at New Boston Glenwood High School.

