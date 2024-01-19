New Boston Glenwood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-33 win over Portsmouth Clay in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

Last season, Portsmouth Clay and New Boston Glenwood squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, New Boston Glenwood faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Portsmouth Clay took on Franklin Furnace Green on Jan. 8 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

