Weirton Weir broke in front early and tripped Wintersville Indian Creek for a 55-45 win in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Weirton Weir opened with a 25-7 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Red Riders fought to a 38-19 half margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Wintersville Indian Creek trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 48-31.

The Redskins enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Weirton Weir and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Weirton Weir High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Weirton Weir faced off against Steubenville and Wintersville Indian Creek took on St Clairsville on Jan. 17 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

