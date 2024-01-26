McComb eventually beat Arcadia 45-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

McComb opened with a 13-8 advantage over Arcadia through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 23-9 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

McComb thundered to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins narrowed the gap 13-10 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, McComb and Arcadia faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, McComb faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arcadia took on Dola Hardin Northern on Jan. 20 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.