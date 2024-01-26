Maria Stein Marion Local topped Fort Recovery 36-29 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fort Recovery, as it began with an 8-4 edge over Maria Stein Marion Local through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians had a 12-11 edge on the Flyers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Maria Stein Marion Local broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-19 lead over Fort Recovery.

The Flyers held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery played in a 48-20 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Fort Recovery faced off against Coldwater and Maria Stein Marion Local took on New Bremen on Jan. 18 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

