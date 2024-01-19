Coldwater collected a solid win over Fort Recovery in a 52-38 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 18.

The first quarter gave Coldwater a 12-9 lead over Fort Recovery.

The Cavaliers opened a thin 21-11 gap over the Indians at the half.

Coldwater jumped to a 39-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 16-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Coldwater and Fort Recovery faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Coldwater High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Coldwater faced off against New Bremen and Fort Recovery took on Delphos St John’s on Jan. 11 at Fort Recovery High School.

