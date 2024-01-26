Xenia Legacy Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Miamisburg Dayton Christian 57-25 on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Xenia Legacy Christian moved in front of Miamisburg Dayton Christian 19-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 39-15 half margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Xenia Legacy Christian thundered to a 49-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-2 edge.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Carlisle and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Urbana on Jan. 20 at Urbana High School.

