Urbana pushed past Xenia Legacy Christian for a 50-40 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Xenia Legacy Christian, as it began with a 19-12 edge over Urbana through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights moved ahead by earning a 27-21 advantage over the Hillclimbers at the end of the second quarter.

Urbana broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 37-35 lead over Xenia Legacy Christian.

The Hillclimbers held on with a 13-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Urbana faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Cedarville on Jan. 8 at Cedarville High School.

