Kenneth Eugene Beach, 69, of Galion, passed away suddenly on Monday January 1, 2024. Kenneth was born on November 16, 1954, in Galion, to the late Donald and Martha (Cooper) Beach.

After graduation, Kenneth moved to Louisiana where he started his family and resided until 2004, when moving back to Ohio.

Left to cherish and remember Kenneth are his children: son Kenneth (Kiley) Beach, daughter Martha McKenna, grandchildren Casey, Cassie, Zachary, Blake, and Caleb.

In addition to Kenneth’s parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: sister Cindy Amick and infant brother David Beach.

