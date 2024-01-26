Eric Kevin Wincek, 59, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Eric was born May 7, 1964, in Massillon, to Walter R. and Gloria (McClelland) Wincek. He was a painter by trade for 30 years and a member for 17 years of the International Painters and Allied Trades Local 603, 275, and 147 from 1991 to 2008. Eric loved spending time with his family and friends. He also loved fishing and riding bikes.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Murphy) Wincek; son, Kevin (Theresa) Ramey; daughter, Sabrina Ramey; grandchildren, Caleb Ramey, LaCameron Fuller, Caiden Fuller, Henry Ramey, and Violet Ramey; sister, Carrie (Ron) Murphy; brother, Philip (Sue) Wincek; sister-in-law, Marge Wincek; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gloria Wincek; and brothers, Alan Wincek and Kenneth Wincek.

A celebration of Eric’s life will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Joey’s Pub and Café, 222 N. Seltzer Street, Crestline, Ohio.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

